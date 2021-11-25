Jared Leto is no stranger to unusual forms of method acting, and “House of Gucci” was no exception.

Leto revealed just how far he went in his preparation for portraying fashion entrepreneur Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci”.

“I did it all. I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie. I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did,” Leto recently told i-D. “If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy.

“There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent and I enjoyed and embraced that, and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could,” he continued. “I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci.”

The Oscar-winning actor famously mailed rats and bullets to his “Suicide Squad” cast members while playing deranged supervillain The Joker. For “Chapter 27”, Leto gained nearly 70-pounds to play Mark David Chapman.

Leto stars alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino in “House of Gucci”. The movie premiered in theatres on Nov. 24 to mixed reviews.