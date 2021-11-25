Kate Beckinsale loves a good prank.

The actress, 48, took to Instagram Wednesday to share some texts she’d sent her daughter Lily Sheen after Madonna posted a snap of her bare bottom on Instagram.

Beckinsale messaged Sheen the same pic of Madonna posing under the bed wearing a pair of black fishnets, a thong and black heels, writing: “Do you think it’s too much that I posted this? The thing is my a** looks good.”

“I’m a little confused I must say,” Sheen replied in the messages shared by Beckinsale, adding: “I do think it’s a little much but it’s also very arty.”

The “Underworld” star then came clean, insisting: “Like I’d ever. I can’t believe you don’t recognize your own mother’s anus from under the bed.”

Sheen, whom Beckinsale shares with ex Michael Sheen, appeared to describe the whole thing as a “f**king rollercoaster,” to which her mom responded, “Ha ha I’m snorting.”

“I couldn’t even sign onto Instagram and check I was so confused. I’m so relieved,” the 22-year-old went on, adding that she “legit sat down to deal [with] that” admitting her “coworker came up and asked if I was on break.”

Beckinsale laughed, “Lol I’m crying,” as Sheen insisted she was crying “tears of happiness,” telling her mom she “wouldn’t even be embarrassed” if she had posted the photo, but “would be concerned.”

“As if I’d take and post that you maniac,” Beckinsale joked, to which Sheen said: “No I know that’s why it was so jarring.”

Beckinsale quipped, “Well quite also what am I doing under the bed and when did I get that rug.”

She captioned the hilarious screenshots, “@lily_sheen had a fright. God bless @madonna 💕”