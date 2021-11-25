Bryan Adams’ battle with COVID-19 continues.

Adams, 62, announced on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID a second time this month. The Grammy-winning musician had recently arrived in Milan, Italy for the 2022 Pirelli calendar reveal. The “Summer of ’69” singer selected and photographed the 12 musicians featured in this year’s calendar, according to Rolling Stone.

READ MORE: Stan & Kyle Are All Grown Up In ‘South Park: Post Covid’ Trailer

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams captioned the Instagram post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me. Thanks for all your support.”

Adams previously tested positive for COVID ahead of his Tina Turner tribute performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

READ MORE: Howard Stern Blasts Aaron Rodgers Over His COVID Vaccination Stance

“Happy Halloween and thanks for all the well wishes,” Adams wrote the day after his planned performance. “Please don’t worry, yes I had the COVID and thankfully had no symptoms. Bunny my daughter had it too, with [a] bit of a sore throat for [the] night. But we’re good, and it has to be said.”