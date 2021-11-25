Joy Behar wants everyone to be true to themselves this Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday’s “The View”, the co-hosts got into a conversation about whether politics should be a topic of conversation at the dinner table for families on Thanksgiving.
She then added, “I would like to suggest, that everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving. Just come out … see what happens.”
Some on the panel seemed confused by her statement, so Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Come out … the door?”
“Come out gay. If you’re gay, come out. Meaning be your authentic self,” Behar explained. “I’m old enough now, I know that life is short, because it went by like that (snaps). I say that you should be yourself, this is my philosophy in life.”
On Twitter, Behar’s suggestion wasn’t appreciated by some, with viewers pointing out that coming out can be a traumatic experience for some LGBTQ people.
@JoyVBehar hey Joy I have a transgender son and am so proud of him however most parents are not like me some will resort to violence just because their child is gay so please don't tell people to come out just to see what happens that can be disastrous
— Bigchungas38 (@TimothyalanHal1) November 24, 2021
LGBTees pls do not listen to Joy Behar and come out to your families today if you’re not ready or don’t feel safe to do so.
— lay 🍁 (@geezlais) November 25, 2021