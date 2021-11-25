Joy Behar wants everyone to be true to themselves this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday’s “The View”, the co-hosts got into a conversation about whether politics should be a topic of conversation at the dinner table for families on Thanksgiving.

“I like to talk politics at Thanksgiving. I do. I’m interested in the subject,” Behar said. “They always say don’t talk politics or religion. What’s more important than those? Those are interesting topics. What, are you gonna ask grandma if she’s still ovulating?” She then added, “I would like to suggest, that everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving. Just come out … see what happens.” Some on the panel seemed confused by her statement, so Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Come out … the door?” “Come out gay. If you’re gay, come out. Meaning be your authentic self,” Behar explained. “I’m old enough now, I know that life is short, because it went by like that (snaps). I say that you should be yourself, this is my philosophy in life.”