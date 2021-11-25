Click to share this via email

“Avengers: Endgame” has nothing on this “Blue’s Clues” crossover.

The “Blue’s Clues” extended universe was actualized at the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Steve Burns (Steve), Donovan Patton (Joe) and Joshua Dela Cruz (Josh) appeared together for a joint performance of “You Can’t Spell Blue Without You” at Thursday’s parade.

“Welcome to the Thanksgiving Day Parade!” Dela Cruz exclaimed in a Twitter video alongside his fellow “Blue’s Clues” stars.

Burns, Patton and Dela Cruz united once prior to watch each host’s first episode of “Blue’s Clues”. Burns hosted the show for four seasons, followed by Patton for seasons five and six. Dela Cruz took up duties for the “Blue’s Clues & You!” reboot series.

A “Blue’s Clues” balloon has been featured at the annual parade dating back to 1999, host Savannah Guthrie revealed on the broadcast, per People.