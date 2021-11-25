Don’t make Will Smith make love on-screen.

On Friday, the “King Richard” star appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” and revealed how much he dislikes doing sex scenes in movies.

Fellow guest, novelist Richard Osman, remarked at one point, “I’m not interested in writing sex scenes. I always find it very peculiar. Love and romance are absolutely fine, but I really don’t want to read about it, so I don’t write about it. Everyone you have ever met will think you are writing about yourself!”

Smith could related, telling saying, “Sex scenes are the worst part of acting – when you watch it in a movie there is music and wine but on set there is some big dude holding the microphone, chewing and watching you.”

The actor also talked about a prank gone wrong on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, involving a sex scene in one of her films.

“She was going to meet my family for the first time. I was raised in a very religious household and my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus,” Smith recalled.

“Because she was didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene,” he said. “She walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.’ Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?'”

Smith continued, “I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.’ We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!'”