The next generation of Kardashians are TikTok stars in the making.

Kourntey Kardashian took to TikTok on Wednesday to share an adorable video of Penelope Disick, 9, and North West, 8, lip-synching and dancing together. Penelope and North’s performance was set to 2020’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” by THE ANXIETY (Tyler Cole and Willow).

“THE ICONIC DUE WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED,” one user commented, per E! News. “I’m sorry but seeing the Kardashian kids be actual kids is really cute,” a second user wrote.

Penelope is the eldest daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick. North is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.