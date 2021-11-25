Will Poulter settles the score in this thumping, thrilling new trailer.

Poulter (“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”) stars alongside Naomi Ackie in “The Score”, a “Baby Driver”-esque thriller with music by Johnny Flynn. West End Films U.K. released a trailer for “The Score” on Thursday.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us’ Debuts Emotional Final Season Trailer

The movie “boldly combines real time heist-thriller suspense with offbeat romance and a killer soundtrack; starring and featuring the music of Flynn, alongside Ackie and Poulter,” according to an official synopsis.

“Two small time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the ‘score’ – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.”

READ MORE: ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reboot: Peacock Releases New Trailer

The movie premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia on Nov. 21.