Harry Connick Jr. looks like a completely different person without his luscious locks.

Connick Jr. portrays Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming live theatre special, Annie Live. The “Hope Floats” actor appeared at Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in character for the first time. The 54-year-old was hardly recognizable in all his glorious baldness.

Happy Thanksgiving! Coming at you live from the #MacysParade! Who saw the #AnnieLive performance? My girl Celina Smith blew me away!! See you next Thursday on @nbc! pic.twitter.com/WConBNW6vp — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 25, 2021

Fortunately for his hair-loving fans, Connick Jr. was wearing a bald cap. He previously described the process of doing away with his hair for the Annie role.

“I’ve never had a bald cap on. I kept looking at myself. I was blown away. How do you do that? It’s such an art form,” Connick told “TODAY” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager last month,” per Yahoo! “If this was Broadway and eight times a week, I don’t know if I could put the bald cap on every day.”

It's our friends from "Annie Live!": Celina Smith and @HarryConnickJR. 🥰 Here's everything you need to know about the musical: https://t.co/qMAtfI2FHC pic.twitter.com/Wbb7SeNqug — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 25, 2021

Twitter had a field day with Connick Jr.’s glorious baldness.

The NBC musicals usually give me pause, but Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks? pic.twitter.com/SRo6d1tyZq — Douglas 'Skoryy' Hayden (@SpyralPegacyon) November 25, 2021

Harry Connick Jr as Daddy Warbucks gives me the creeps… there, I said it. #MacysParade #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/k4pjMJTPkl — Rod Mercado (@rcmercado) November 25, 2021

I’ve never seen Daddy Warbucks and Pitbull in the same room https://t.co/ED4cyKPdhU — katie krzaczek (@hashtagkatie) November 25, 2021

Upon learning that Harry Connick Jr. is now old enough to play Daddy Warbucks in Annie… pic.twitter.com/K69VaDwiEQ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 25, 2021

Who knew the Bilastrator was playing Daddy Warbucks on Broadway?!?! @TheBenSwain @WXMoose pic.twitter.com/ixTMiga882 — David Keating (@dekeating) November 25, 2021

Annie Live premieres Dec. 2 on NBC.