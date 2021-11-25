Harry Connick Jr. looks like a completely different person without his luscious locks.

Connick Jr. portrays Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming live theatre special, Annie Live. The “Hope Floats” actor appeared at Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in character for the first time. The 54-year-old was hardly recognizable in all his glorious baldness.

Fortunately for his hair-loving fans, Connick Jr. was wearing a bald cap. He previously described the process of doing away with his hair for the Annie role.

“I’ve never had a bald cap on. I kept looking at myself. I was blown away. How do you do that? It’s such an art form,” Connick told “TODAY” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager last month,” per Yahoo! “If this was Broadway and eight times a week, I don’t know if I could put the bald cap on every day.”

Twitter had a field day with Connick Jr.’s glorious baldness.

 

Annie Live premieres Dec. 2 on NBC.