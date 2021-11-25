Click to share this via email

Prince Philip’s last wishes have been stored alongside wills belonging to over 30 other late members of the British Royal Family.

The contents of the safe were revealed for the first time ever on Thursday.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court, is in care of the secret depository, which also contains the wills of royals including the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, King Edward VIII and Lord Louis Mountbatten.

The earliest will dates back to Prince Francis of Teck in 1911.

In September, a British court ruled that the contents of Prince Philip’s will would not be revealed for 90 years.

The duke passed away on April 9 at age 99. His funeral was held on April 17.

Below is a full list of the other wills contained within the safe, per People.

1. Prince Francis Joseph Leopold Frederick of Teck

2. Alexander William George, Duke of Fife

3. Prince Morris Victor Donald of Battenberg

4. Dowager Grand Duchess of Mecklenburg-Strelitz

5. Lord Leopold Louis Mountbatten

6. Helen Frederica Augusta, Duchess of Albany

7. Princess Helena Augusta Victoria, Princess Christian

8. Princess Frederica Sophia Maria Henrietta Amelia Theresa of Great Britain

9. Princess Louise Victoria Alexandra Dagmar, Princess Royal

10. Princess Victoria Alexandra Olga Mary

11. Queen Maud Charlotte Mary Victoria of Norway

12. Prince Arthur Frederick Patrick Albert of Connaught

13. Princess Louise Caroline Alberta, Duchess of Argyll

14. Prince Arthur William Patrick Albert, Duke of Connaught

15. Prince George Edward Alexander Edmund, Duke of Kent

16. Princess Beatrice Mary Victoria Feodore of Battenberg

17. Maud Alexandra Victoria Georgina Berth, Countess of Southesk

18. Princess Louise Sophia Augusta Amelia Helena

19. Queen Mary

20. Princess Franziska Josepha Louise Augusta Maria Christiane

21. Princess Alexandra Victoria Alberta Edivina Louise, Princess Arthur of Connaught

22. Princess Victoria Alexandra Alice Mary, Princess Royal

23. Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent

24. Prince William Henry Andrew Frederick of Gloucester

25. Prince Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David, Duke of Windsor

26. Lady Victoria Patricia Helena Elizabeth Ramsay

27. Prince Henry William Frederick Albert, Duke of Gloucester

28. Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas, Earl Mountbatten of Burma

29. Princess Mary Victoria Augusta Pauline, Countess of Athlone

30. Prince Georg Valdemar Carl Axel of Denmark

31. Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon