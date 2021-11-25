Prince Philip’s last wishes have been stored alongside wills belonging to over 30 other late members of the British Royal Family.
The contents of the safe were revealed for the first time ever on Thursday.
Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court, is in care of the secret depository, which also contains the wills of royals including the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, King Edward VIII and Lord Louis Mountbatten.
The earliest will dates back to Prince Francis of Teck in 1911.
In September, a British court ruled that the contents of Prince Philip’s will would not be revealed for 90 years.
The duke passed away on April 9 at age 99. His funeral was held on April 17.
Below is a full list of the other wills contained within the safe, per People.
1. Prince Francis Joseph Leopold Frederick of Teck
2. Alexander William George, Duke of Fife
3. Prince Morris Victor Donald of Battenberg
4. Dowager Grand Duchess of Mecklenburg-Strelitz
5. Lord Leopold Louis Mountbatten
6. Helen Frederica Augusta, Duchess of Albany
7. Princess Helena Augusta Victoria, Princess Christian
8. Princess Frederica Sophia Maria Henrietta Amelia Theresa of Great Britain
9. Princess Louise Victoria Alexandra Dagmar, Princess Royal
10. Princess Victoria Alexandra Olga Mary
11. Queen Maud Charlotte Mary Victoria of Norway
12. Prince Arthur Frederick Patrick Albert of Connaught
13. Princess Louise Caroline Alberta, Duchess of Argyll
14. Prince Arthur William Patrick Albert, Duke of Connaught
15. Prince George Edward Alexander Edmund, Duke of Kent
16. Princess Beatrice Mary Victoria Feodore of Battenberg
17. Maud Alexandra Victoria Georgina Berth, Countess of Southesk
18. Princess Louise Sophia Augusta Amelia Helena
19. Queen Mary
20. Princess Franziska Josepha Louise Augusta Maria Christiane
21. Princess Alexandra Victoria Alberta Edivina Louise, Princess Arthur of Connaught
22. Princess Victoria Alexandra Alice Mary, Princess Royal
23. Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent
24. Prince William Henry Andrew Frederick of Gloucester
25. Prince Edward Albert Christian George Andrew Patrick David, Duke of Windsor
26. Lady Victoria Patricia Helena Elizabeth Ramsay
27. Prince Henry William Frederick Albert, Duke of Gloucester
28. Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas, Earl Mountbatten of Burma
29. Princess Mary Victoria Augusta Pauline, Countess of Athlone
30. Prince Georg Valdemar Carl Axel of Denmark
31. Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon
32. Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother