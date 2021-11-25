Click to share this via email

Claire the Scottish Deerhound has made history after once again scooping up the top prize at the National Dog Show.

The prized pooch won the Best in Show Award for a second year in a row, making her the first ever repeat winner.

Photo: Bill McCay/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“She’s a year older and more sure of herself and mature into her body,” said Angela Lloyd, Claire’s handler, while commenting on the win during the show’s live stream on NBC.

Claire is the latest in a line of winners; the dog’s grandmother won Best of Show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show, while her mother won second place at the 2015 National Dog Show.

Among her competitors were Sasha the Pyrenean Shepherd, Jade the German Shorthaired Pointer and Winter the Bulldog.