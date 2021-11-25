Madonna is calling out Instagram after the social media platform took down her post because “a small portion” of her nipple was on show in one of the photos.

The 63-year-old music superstar wrote a lengthy message about the incident while reposting the photos on Thursday.

READ MORE: Madonna Talks Being ‘Inspired’ By Kanye West’s ‘Donda’, Cancel Culture And Staying At The Top Of Her Game

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” she began.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized,” the “Vogue” singer continued.

“The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere.”

READ MORE: Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Pranks Her Daughter Lily With Butt-Baring Madonna Photo

Noting that the post was taken down right before U.S. Thanksgiving, Madonna added, “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny.”