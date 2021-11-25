Click to share this via email

Things got a little heated while Jimmy Kimmel was prepping Thanksgiving dinner this year.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host took to Instagram to share a photo of his ashen face following a fiery mishap.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven,” wrote Kimmel in his caption.

The photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven, which was possibly responsible for the incident.

“Again?????”, asked Kimmel’s daughter Katie, 30, in a comment beneath the post.

“Yep,” he replied. “It’s now a holiday tradition.”