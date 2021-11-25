Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE.

Dwayne Johnson is once again cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s friendliest stars.

The “Red Notice” actor took to Instagram on U.S. Thanksgiving to share a video of himself surprising a tour bus of fans in Hollywood.

“Have you guys seen my house yet?”, he asks the group in the clip.

After they reply “No,” Johnson jokes, “Cool, keep it that way.”

“Happy Thanksgiving you guys, enjoy my hood and I’m gonna get after this workout before we feast,” he wrote in his caption.

This isn’t the first time that Johnson has pulled up talk to a group of tourists.

Back in August, the former WWE star surprised a group who were on a Hollywood star spotting tour.