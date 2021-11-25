Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have a lot to be thankful for this year.

The newly married couple took to Instagram to share some photos and videos from their first Thanksgiving as husband and wife on Thursday, Nov. 25.

“Blake Shelton #iloveu #firstmarriedthanksgiving,” wrote Stefani, while captioning a selection of snapshots from the day.

The No Doubt star also shared clips of her youngest son helping to prep their Thanksgiving turkey.

Instagram Stories @GwenStefani

Gwen shares Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 7, with ex Gavin Rossdale.

Meanwhile, Shelton wished fans a happy Thanksgiving over on his own Instagram page.