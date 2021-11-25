Selena Gomez is on a mission to destigmatize mental health and promote mental fitness through through her new wellness platform, “Wondermind”.

The website explains, “No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.”

Gomez teamed up with The Newsette’s Daniella Pierson and her mother, Mandy Teefey, to create the platform.

“We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it,” said the trio.

Gomez, who was previously open about her bipolar disorder, has been an advocate for mental health for years.

As well as the website, Wondermind will also feature a podcast which will interview celebrities about their mental health journeys.