Zendaya is speaking out about her role in the next “Dune” movie.

The actress played Chani in the hit sci-fi flick, but some fans were left disappointed after her character wasn’t introduced until the second-half of the film.

READ MORE: Tom Holland Says He And Zendaya ‘Felt Robbed Of Our Privacy,’ Suffers From Sleep Paralysis

When asked about the upcoming sequel, which is set for release in 2023, Zendaya told Deadline, “Well, I can be there for longer, which is cool.”

She continued, “I want to grow with the characters I play, and with the people that I get to learn from. Anybody who has read the books knows there’s so much more to explore and deal with.”

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star also discussed the perks that came with having a smaller role in the first film.

READ MORE: Zendaya Surprises Fans With ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date

“What was cool for me not having been around for much of the first shoot was getting to see the movie from a completely fresh perspective,” she shared. “Because I hadn’t seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie. And watching it felt like just the beginning of this story.”