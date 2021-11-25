Click to share this via email

Bart 2 in a bear pit alongside Brienne Tarth, played by actress Gwendoline Christie, on the set of hit HBO series Game of Thrones, in Los Angeles, USA.

A bear who memorably featured in “Game of Thrones” has died at a Utah refuge.

Season 3’s “The Bear and the Maiden Fair” featured a battle between Bart the Bear II and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).

Christie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her furry co-star.

“Rest in peace, dear BART THE BEAR II. 2000 – 2021. The greatest co-star I ever had,” she wrote.

“Own trailer on set, Country and Western music playing at all times to calm him, and applause every time he stepped on stage with whipped cream in a frying pan – I loved every second of working with you!!”

As well as starring in “GOT”, Bart also appeared in a number of other projects, including “Dr. Dolittle 2″, “Into the West”, “Without a Paddle” and “Into the Wild”.

According to The Vital Foundation, Bart was found with his sister in Alaska in 2000 after their mother was killed by a hunter.

A post ton he Foundation’s website said they are “forever humbled and grateful to have shared our lives with this noble grizzly.”