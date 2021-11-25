Cardi B is learning some new skills in the kitchen.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper teams up with Ciara and chef Kwame Onwuachi to learn how to cook a simple yet delicious Thanksgiving meal in the latest episode of “Cardi Tries”.

“I don’t know why I’m getting nervous. I’m embarrassed. I can’t cook,” says the artist, who is pregnant in the clip.

Former “Top Chef” star Onwuachi calms her down by declaring, “There is no stress in Kwame’s kitchen.”

The group then gets to work on a meal featuring jerk turkey, mac and cheese and rice and peas.

“I just felt like I been getting lied to my whole life because it’s like when your family does it, they put like the bags on top of it, and they do it in a very old pot,” says Cardi.

“He just did it so simple like the young kids’ way. Why moms and grandmas make it look so hard?”

“Because they wanna torture you a little bit,” replies Onwuachi.

“This one right here – this is the Thanksgiving food that I could make. This gonna be on my list,” adds Cardi. “I could do that type of rice.”