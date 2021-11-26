Kanye West opened up about his marriage, his struggle with alcoholism, his mental health and more in a special video message to fans titled “Thanksgiving Prayer”.

The rapper, who has now legally changed his name to Ye, shared the five-minute long clip on Thursday, starting off by saying how thankful he was for his friends, family, fans and even the haters.

Ye shared, “I’m writing this prayer on my way back from taking my mini me to his first football game.

“Saint got to play catch with Tom Brady before the game. This is a God’s dream.”

West insisted he wanted to get his family back together and heal the pain that he’s caused.

“I take accountability for my actions,” he said. “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Says ‘God’s Narrative’ Is Reconciliation With Kim Kardashian: ‘I Need To Be Back Home’

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after almost seven years of marriage. The rapper constantly referenced his family throughout the prayer.

He went on, “Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away [and] knock the edge off. Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

The star, who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, continued: “B, episodes. I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady — And He’s Pretty Good

After discussing ego and temper, Ye went on to talk about religion, telling fans: “Self-righteous Christian behaviour. When I got saved, it did not immediately make me a better person. It made me a self-righteous Christian.”

He then spoke about politics and wearing the “Make America Great Again” hat; something his wife Kardashian was apparently not a fan of.

“Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” West shared. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

The prayer came after West attended Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday alongside L.A. Mission CEO Troy Vaughn.

He said in a speech at the charity event held to help those living near Skid Row: “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”