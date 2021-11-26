Click to share this via email

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd joined Jimmy Fallon for a hilarious “Tonight Show” skit Thursday.

Ferrell and Rudd, who have been busy promoting their new show “The Shrink Next Door”, heckled Fallon’s Peter as he attempted to sing “Tiny Dancer” on stage.

Peter awkwardly belted out the lyrics in his brown suit and piano tie while Ferrell sat in the audience questioning everything he was singing about.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell’s Classic Elf Costume From The Holiday Film Sold For Nearly $300K

The “Elf” actor asked things like, “Where is she from?” and “What is her occupation?” from the get-go, donning a blond bowl-cut wig, bright green turtleneck sweater, plaid jacket and gold chain.

Rudd, wearing the same ensemble, joined in with the heckling.

READ MORE: Paul Rudd Slept On A Dumpster Mattress In Early Acting Days

The duo eventually joined Fallon on stage, wrapping him up in sheets of linen and trying to undress him. Some lucky audience members even had the host’s shoes and socks thrown at them.

Paul Rudd, Will Ferrell. Credit: NBC

During Ferrell and Rudd’s interview, the actors spoke about their Thanksgiving plans. Ferrell then joked People actually gave him the “Sexiest Man Alive” title but he passed it along to Rudd.

They then insisted on eating Fallon’s Thanksgiving props. See more in the clip below.