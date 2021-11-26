Working with Tom Cruise was an exciting experience for Jennifer Connelly.

The 50-year-old actress is on the cover of the first issue of Amazing magazine, and in it she talks about working with Cruise on the new sequel “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“I was impressed by his exuberance and his generosity,” Connelly says of the actor.

The depth and breadth of his involvement, and commitment to what he’s doing, I find extraordinary. Really remarkable,” she adds. “It manifests in everything that I saw him do.”

Connelly also says of Cruise, “He struck me as someone who doesn’t take anything for granted and who seizes every opportunity. I think that’s extraordinary.”

The actress plays Cruise’s new love interest Penny in the film, the daughter of a former admiral and a single mother who owns a bar frequented by the actor’s iconic test pilot character.

Despite working on a movie all about planes, Connelly has suffered from a phobia of flying in the past, but thankfully she had “worked her way out of that chapter” by the time they were shooting, adding that she had to “get to the bottom of it,” given all the travel required in her career.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set for release on May 27, 2022.