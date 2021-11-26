Vancouver’s favourite son is giving back.

As British Columbia continues to face the devastating effects of recent heavy rain and flooding, Ryan Reynolds has donated to the Canadian Red Cross to aid with the response.

On Twitter, the “Red Notice” star wrote about the “homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities” facing difficulties in his home province and shared that he had made a donation to help rebuild.

My home of BC 🇨🇦 continues to face a crisis from the brutal #BCFloods. Homes, farms, schools, roads and vulnerable communities. Rebuilding will take time. Blake and I made a donation to @redcrosscanada. If you’d like to help, here’s a link ➡️ https://t.co/U0joCn9tqp pic.twitter.com/UYpdwSQM0z — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 26, 2021

Reynolds urged his followers to donate to the Red Cross as well.

“The Canadian Red Cross is working to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise,” the organization says. “Money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.”

On Thursday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a new flood watch for the south coast of the province, and a regional district issued an evacuation alert for some properties as another bout of rainfall hammers residents.

Last week, flood waters blocked highways across the province for multiple days, at one point cutting off the city of Vancouver from the mainland. At least four people have died during the weather event.