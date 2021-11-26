Kim Kardashian and North West are making their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos.
Kim and her eldest child, eight-year-old North, launched their joint channel using the name @KimAndNorth, kicking things off with their “spa day.”
The pair used products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, Kylie Skin.
@kimandnorth♬ original sound – Iv
Among the 14 videos the mother-daughter duo shared in around 12 hours was footage of their golf cart ride and North getting people to guess how many hats she was wearing.
READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady — And He’s Pretty Good
@kimandnorth♬ original sound – KimAndNorth
@kimandnorth♬ Stuck in the Middle – Tai Verdes
They also danced to “Twinnem” by Coi Leray, Adele’s “Easy On Me”, and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.
Kim also shares sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with ex Kanye West.
@kimandnorth♬ TWINNEM – Coi Leray
@kimandnorth♬ Easy On Me – Adele
@kimandnorth♬ POWER – Kanye West
@kimandnorth♬ hot people use this – chass :]
@kimandnorth♬ Figure It Out – Blu DeTiger
Kim and North’s TikTok comes after Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, 9, launched their own profile on the social media site.
READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back At Troll Criticizing Her Parenting
The latest clip shared showed Penelope doing a backflip into the swimming pool, after posting their incredible Thanksgiving spread.
Kourtney also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.
@pandkourtHappy Thanksgiving♬ Originalton – 𝑙𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑦 🤍
@pandkourt♬ Thanksgiving Song – Michael J Murphy