Kim Kardashian and North West are making their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos.

Kim and her eldest child, eight-year-old North, launched their joint channel using the name @KimAndNorth, kicking things off with their “spa day.”

The pair used products from Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, Kylie Skin.

Among the 14 videos the mother-daughter duo shared in around 12 hours was footage of their golf cart ride and North getting people to guess how many hats she was wearing.

They also danced to “Twinnem” by Coi Leray, Adele’s “Easy On Me”, and wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving.

Kim also shares sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with ex Kanye West.

Kim and North’s TikTok comes after Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, 9, launched their own profile on the social media site.

The latest clip shared showed Penelope doing a backflip into the swimming pool, after posting their incredible Thanksgiving spread.

Kourtney also shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick.