Zoë Kravitz got a night out this week.

On Thursday, the “Batman” star was spotted grabbing a bite to eat at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with old friend and rumoured ex Chris Pine.

Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine – Photo: The Image Direct

The two were casually dressed for the laid-back evening, embracing with a hug after their meal.

Kravitz has been most recently linked to actor Channing Tatum, confirming their relationship by holding hands out in public just weeks after they both attended the Met Gala.

Pine, meanwhile, has been dating Annabelle Wallis since 2018.

Zoe Kravitz and Chris Pine – Photo: The Image Direct

Though their relationship was never actually confirmed, Pine and Kravitz were first linked back in 2010, with rumours of a romance between the two heating up again three years later when they were spotted together at London Fashion Week.