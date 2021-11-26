Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Country music fans are giving thanks for Luke Combs.

On Thursday night, the singer took the stage at AT&T Stadium in Texas for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys played host to the Las Vegas Raiders.

READ MORE: Luke Combs Delivers Passionate ACM Awards Performance Of ‘Forever After All’

The performance was part of the Red Kettle Thanksgiving Halftime Show, which raised money and awareness for the Salvation Army.

Combs delighted fans with a medley performance of his hits ”When It Rains It Pours”, “Beautiful Crazy”, and “Beer Never Broke My Heart”.

READ MORE: Luke Combs’ ‘Forever After All’ Music Video Shows His Intimate Wedding With Nicole Hocking Combs

Earlier this week, the artist posed with Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott for a photo teasing the performance on social media.