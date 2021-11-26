Meghan Trainor is sharing the holiday love this season.
The artist released the music video for “My Kind of Present” on Nov. 26.
The video opens with adorable footage of Trainor reading a Christmas tale to her two-month-old son Riley. Trainor then spends a whirlwind holiday through different eras and setups of holiday celebrations from lounge singing to having fun with friends in a photo booth. It ends with the camera focused on the wrapped book from Trainor’s husband Daryl to the two.
“My Kind of Present” is featured on the deluxe edition of her holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas.
The singer also released a cover of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” last month.