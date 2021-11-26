Click to share this via email

For Thanksgiving, Ariana Grande brought “The Voice” home with her.

On Thursday, the singer celebrated the American holiday with her family and her “Voice” team members Holly Forbes and Jim & Sasha Allen.

In a video posted to Instagram, Grande sings with the trio and her dad Edward Butera to the Paul McCartney, Kanye West ,and Rihanna hit “FourFiveSeconds”.

The singalong was a repeat of Grande’s performance of the song with her team on “The Voice” earlier this week.

In another video posted to her Instagram Story, Grande captured Sasha, Jim, Holly and her dad performing the Beatles classic “Help!”

“Sending you all so much love. Endlessly thankful always,” she captioned the post, tagging all of them.

On his own Instagram account, Butera shared a warm Thanksgiving message.