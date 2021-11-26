Making music isn’t always easy.

For Doja Cat, it’s not something she can do for fun anymore.

Speaking on an Instagram livestream, the singer revealed that she feels “pressured” and hasn’t made music for fun in years.

“And I mean make music like willy nilly, like just have fun and just jam and make some s**t. I haven’t done that in maybe five years, feels like,” she said. “I’m doing all this s**t that I don’t f**king wanna do. I don’t wanna take f**king pictures. Like, yes…planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that, I love fashion, I do. I really do. I love to dress up, I love all that s**t. Do I wanna do that s**t because I have to? No! No, I don’t.”

The singer is very busy, from hosting the Video Music Awards to performing around the world. Doja Cat is also one of the top nominees at the 2022 Grammys, with eight nominations.

She concluded in her stream, “I feel pressured to do s**t like that. I don’t f**king wanna do that. I wanna be home. … I wanna make music, I wanna play f**king video games.”