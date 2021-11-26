Jesse Plemons may be a well-known actor, but he’s still surprised when people know who he is.

The star, who is engaged to Kirsten Dunst, features alongside the actress on Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”.

He also stars in Martin Scorsese’s latest movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, but is still getting used to the whole celebrity thing, it seems.

Plemons tells British GQ, “I’ve noticed that fewer people refer to me as ‘Meth Damon’. Maybe a few more people know my actual name.

“There’s something where it’s so surreal, and sort of the apex of what I had hoped for – these are the types of parts and projects I had hoped to be a part of starting out.

“I don’t know, if you think about it too much you can sort of spin yourself out. It’s not even that I try not to think about, OK, where am I now at the scale of my career or celebrity? It’s just I’ve had the most success, at least in the way I navigate through all of this, in just not focusing on it, and just attempting to be present in surreal circumstances, and attempting to just enjoy it all.

“It’s cliche to say, but the only thing I’m obsessive about is the work, and continuing to get better, and play parts that are exciting, that I haven’t done before. I can’t keep track, I guess I choose not to.”

Plemons and Dunst share sons Ennis, 3, and James, six months. The actor says of James, “It’s so, so… wild, and wonderful to see our eldest son with him, you know. It’s hard to put into words, other than just like very, very cheesy words. But it’s so beautiful, and he’s been so understanding, with us dividing our attention. He had a few little slip-ups, but that’s to be expected, you know? And yeah, our little guy – or little, very big guy.”

Plemons and Dunst play a married couple in “The Power of the Dog”. He tells the magazine about working with his other half, “There’s a ferocity that she can tap into – and a sort of wild, very expressive and real… ‘rage’ is the wrong word, but everything that’s happening inside you, you just see on her face and in her eyes.

“When someone is expressing so much, it makes your job a lot easier because all you have to do is look, and listen, and respond. I think she’s just an incredibly honest, bold performer and can kind of do anything. You know she’s really funny, and really versatile.”