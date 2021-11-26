Click to share this via email

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 205 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021

“Emily in Paris” is more fashionable than ever in season two.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Lily Collins reveals that they are stepping up their fashion game for the Netflix show.

“The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of Covid where comfort was everything,” Collins says. “There are literally no sweatpants.”

There are, according to the actress, “epic dresses” along with tiny Prada purses she “can’t fit anything in”.

While the haute couture might’ve been tempting, did the star manage to snag anything to take home?

“I didn’t keep anything this season,” Collins admits sadly. “Believe me, I’ve asked.”

Season two of “Emily in Paris” will be available for streaming on Netflix on Dec. 22.