Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before.

On Friday, Apple TV+ debuted a creepy new teaser for Joel Coen’s adaptation “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

READ MORE: Frances McDormand Answers Flip Phone During ‘Macbeth’ Panel

In the teaser for the black-and-white film, Washington ominously walks down a, pulling out a knife as he speaks the famous line, “Hear it not, Duncan, for it is a knell. That summons thee to heaven or to hell.”

Washington is then seen approaching the character Duncan in his sleep, covering his mouth as he wakes up and stabbing him.

In the play, Macbeth’s line about the knell refers to the sound of the bell rung by Lady Macbeth, giving him the signal to carry out the murder.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan In The Romantic Drama ‘A Journal For Jordan’

The film, which is Coen’s first solo effort without brother Ethan, also stars Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Kathryn Hunter and Moses Ingram.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is out in theatres Christmas Day, and will premiere on Apple TV+ on Jan. 14, 2022.