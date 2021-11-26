Hilaria Baldwin looked back on a “challenging year” as she wished fans a happy Thanksgiving on Instagram Thursday.

The star, who shares six kids with husband Alec Baldwin, posted a cute video of daughter Carmen, eight, dancing in the grocery store with MariLu, nine months, admitting she hadn’t taken a photo of her whole family that day.

Baldwin wrote, “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one 💥 of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us… but I will only speak from personal experience right now.

“Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through. I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort.

“Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable… but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are… I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you.”

Baldwin continued, “I miss our chats and the safety net of our community. I’m hoping, one day, we will get back there.

“One thing struggle has taught me is to say ‘I love you’ more. It’s what all of this is all about, in my opinion. So, I love you so… with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day.”

The end of 2020 saw Baldwin apologize amid the controversy surrounding her Spanish heritage.

More recently, on October 21, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop firearm on the set of “Rust”. He also wounded director Joel Souza.