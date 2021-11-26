When it comes to telling off trolls, Seth Rogen likes a personal touch.

On Thursday, the Canadian actor got into an exchange on Twitter with YouTuber Casey Neistat, who had shared that his car had been broken into overnight.

Rogen took exception with Neistat calling Los Angeles a “s**thole of a city,” responding, “You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here,” and adding that he shouldn’t leave valuables in his car in a big city.

Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021

When Neistat responded, asking if he can still be mad, and explaining that he felt violated, Rogen responded that he can be mad but that he doesn’t “personally view my car as an extension of myself, so I’ve never really felt violated,” adding that he’s had his car broken into “15 or so times.”

You can be mad but I guess I don’t personally view my car as an extension of myself and I’ve never really felt violated any of the 15 or so times my car was broken in to. Once a guy accidentally left a cool knife in my car so if it keeps happening you might get a little treat. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

The exchange continued amicably, but went viral, sparking some backlash against Rogen’s position, which prompted the actor to reveal how he likes to deal with people who “come at me and talk s**t” in the hopes he’ll give them attention on Twitter.

“Instead I DM them and tell them to go f**k themselves privately,” he said. “It’s a lot more fun.”

A lot of people come at me and talk shit on Twitter hoping I’ll engage with them publicly and give them attention, but instead I DM them and tell them to go fuck themselves privately. It’s a lot more fun. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 25, 2021

Rogen has rarely shied away from spats on Twitter, including one with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz earlier this year.