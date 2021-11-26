Click to share this via email

John Travolta gave fans a look inside his Thanksgiving celebrations on Instagram Thursday.

The actor shared a montage of special moments from the day, including their incredible dinner and the movies they were watching.

Travolta began the clip by saying: “I wanted to take this minute to give thanks to all of you for everything you do for me throughout the year.

“I appreciate it. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Here’s a glimpse of our Thanksgiving.”

In the video Travolta’s 11-year-old son Ben plays ping-pong with his dad and helps him cook.

The “Grease” star also shares 21-year-old daughter Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away at age 57 on July 12, 2020, after a battle with breast cancer.

The couple are also parents to son Jett, who tragically died in January 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure at their family’s vacation home in the Bahamas.