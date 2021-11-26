Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim spent their Thanksgiving giving back.

The actress shared a post on Instagram with a photo of the two at the Los Angeles Mission, a homeless shelter that supports the population throughout the year.

In her post she writes: “Had such a great day volunteering with @thelamission who hosted such an amazing Thanksgiving for the homeless of LA today💕”.

She continues, “This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are. The pandemic has forced so many people into a place they never thought they would be. Losangelesmission.org is linked in my stories if you are fortunate enough to be able to help others who aren’t. 💕🙏🏼”

Chrishell Stause – Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Stause has opened up before about spending periods of her childhood homeless in Kentucky in “Selling Sunset”, and plans to speak more about it in her upcoming book Under Construction.

She concludes her post with well wishes for the holiday: “Hope you guys have a great Thanksgiving and have tons to be thankful for!”