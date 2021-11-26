While Britain’s royals have traditionally been an endless source of headlines, in recent months Monaco’s royal family has been giving the Windsors a run for their money.

Earlier this month, Monaco’s Prince Albert announced that his wife, Princess Charlene, had entered a treatment facility after returning from months in her native South Africa. In his announcement, the prince said his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.” Her state, he added, was the result “of several factors which are private matters.”

In recognition of these recent events, Tatler magazine — described the Daily Mail as Britain’s “society bible” — features Princess Charlene on its upcoming issue, which boasts the headline, “More drama than a soap opera.”

According to the Mail, the Tatler feature will chronicle her journey from South African-born Olympic swimmer to Princess of Monaco.

“While the world continues to speculate over her health and marriage, Tatler looks back at how Charlene came to be the princess of the most glamorous realm in Europe — one known for its great wealth, its stylish women and its Hollywood connection via Grace Kelly, the late mother-in-law she never met,” a preview article (via the Mail) says of the princess, who mysteriously entered treatment days after returning to Monaco after a 10-month stay in South Africa.

“How did Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer from a different continent, come to meet her Prince Charming?” the article adds. “And what do her friends and her family say about the current situation?”

The Tatler feature comes out on Thursday, Dec. 2.