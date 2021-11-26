Dave Chappelle’s latest visit to his alma mater was more subdued than usual.

Politico reports that the comedian spoke at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 23 to an audience of 600 students.

The visit comes after the recent controversy around comments made in his Netflix special “The Closer” towards the transgender community. A fundraiser for the school was planned for the same day, but has since been postponed due to threats of a student walkout.

Students at the Q&A session reportedly criticized Chappelle’s content as well as his response to the backlash.

“I’m 16 and I think you’re childish, you handled it like a child,” one student said.

He responded to the comment with, “My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day.”

Cameras recorded throughout the session and students were asked to seal their phones in pouches prior to entering the event.

While reception to the comedian was mixed, he held no grudges towards the students and gave out free tickets for a screening of his documentary “Untitled” held later that night which provided “600 Thanksgiving meals for students and staff.”