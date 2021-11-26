Will Smith appears on the latest edition of “The Graham Norton Show”, and showed off his killer impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Smith recalled being invited to the opening of a Planet Hollywood restaurant, the once-popular chain in which Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis were investors.

According to Smith, while attending the opening he spotted the “three wise men” talking together, and seized on an opportunity he felt might never present itself again to seek some advice.

“So I walked into the crowd and I was like, ‘Hey guys, I’m sorry. Listen, I want to do what you’re doing, I want to be the biggest movie star in the world, and I know if anybody can tell me how to do it you guys can,” said Smith.

After conferring in their “secret movie star language they communicated that Arnold was going to answer me,” he continued before revealing what the “Terminator” star told him, unleashing an over-the-top impression of the Austrian-born action star’s indistinguishable accent.

“If you’re going to be a movie star, the movies can’t only be successful in America,” said Smith in his Schwarzenegger impression. “You’ve got to go to every country in the world, you have to think of yourself as a politician running for the job of biggest movie star in the world.”

In another part of his appearance, Smith addressed the recent fitness regime he undertook after sharing some unflattering photos of his gut earlier this year. When host Graham Norton referred to him as “svelte,” Smith joked, “Yeah, that’s what they call me in Philly, ‘Svelte Willy.'”