Kourtney Kardashian is hitting the slopes.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and her kids enjoying a snowy ski vacation.

In the pics, Kardashian and her children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, are bundled up in snow gear; her current boyfriend, Blink-182 Travis Barker, doesn’t appear to be a part of this particular getaway.

In one of the photos, Kardashian poses on a mountaintop, while others feature her with sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6, along with daughter Penelope Scotland, 9, having some family fun at an undisclosed ski resort.

There’s also a video, in which Penelope is seen piloting a child-sized snowmobile.

“I love the snow (you can’t tell in the first pic),” Kardashian wrote in the caption.