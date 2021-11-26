Stanley Tucci and John Krasinski share something in common besides being famous actors — they’re also brothers-in-law, with Tucci married to literary agent Felicity Blunt, sister of Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt.

That fun fact came into play when the “Devil Wears Prada” star shared a photo of himself and his brother-in-law on Instagram on Thursday, Thanksgiving day in the U.S.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING FROM MY FAMILY TO YOURS,” he wrote in a caption to the photo, featuring a framed photo of the two engaged in conversation.

Tucci once again demonstrated his sense of humour by reposting a video from TikTok user Alexis Shoen, who declares that when she becomes “stressed out about the weight of the world,” she reminds herself that the stars of “Jack Ryan” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” are brothers-in-law.

“John Krasinski and Stanley Tucci are both the American sons-in-law in the Blunt family,” Shoen says in the TikTok video.

“And that means there’s probably been a situation where — I feel better already — at some point, they have, I don’t know, worn those paper hats that you wear on Boxing Day … and also that they probably have, like, shook hands while carrying a side dish they were bringing into a Thanksgiving dinner somewhere in America,” she continues.

“It is my deepest meditative practice to just go through this scenario in my head,” adds Shoen.