It’s been a year since singer Smokey Robinson had a fatal brush with COVID-19.

According to the legendary Motown singer, he was only saved from because of his faith.

“I am very happy to share [my story] because I hope it helps someone,” Robinson tells ET in an interview. “COVID just comes on and the people ask me today, who knew that I had it… where did you get it, how did you get it — I don’t know. I have no idea how I got it. All I know is I looked up and I had it.”

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson Had Near-Fatal COVID-19 Symptoms: ‘It Was That Severe’

He admits that while going through it, he was expecting the worst.

“It was a horrible, horrible thing and while I was going through it I wasn’t really thinking about ‘Hey man, perhaps you will never get out of this hospital alive,'” he adds. “I wasn’t thinking like that. I was just thinking about [how] I got to get myself together.”

Robinson warns people to take care of their loved ones because the virus is no joke.

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson Trending After Hilarious Mispronunciation Of Jewish Holiday

“Some people go through it mildly but you are talking to someone who went through it severely. So when you go through it like that it’s a really rough health thing to overcome…,” he cautions. “[if it wasn’t] for the grace of God, I wouldn’t be here talking to you guys and I’m sure of that.”

The singer has one plea he hopes people will listen to.

“Please get vaccinated,” he concludes. “Wear a mask because it is a horrible thing to have to go through.”