Jon Gosselin is in the hospital after waking up from a nasty surprise.

The reality star was bitten by a venomous brown recluse spider while sleeping in his home in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Gosselin told The Sun that his leg ballooned to twice its size, to the point he had to limp to his car to seek medical attention.

“I was DJ-ing for the weekend in Philadelphia and I finally felt free,” he begins. “It was my first real single weekend. I was totally ready to open up and meet new people and start fresh. But I woke after a night of music and fun and went to stand up only to fall back down on the bed. I was in excruciating pain.”

While bites from brown recluse spiders are rarely fatal, they can cause a lot of pain and possibly loss of limb without medical attention.

For the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star, the bite was a cherry on top of a bad year.

“My first thought was ‘What now?’ I have had a rough year, my breakup was hard, then I got COVID, which was bad,” he adds. “It was really weird because when I looked at my leg I realized it was twice the [normal] size and there’s a red-looking blister with a large red circle around it.”

It was a close call for Gosselin, who was told by his doctor that he made the right decision to seek help.

“The doctor told me that I was lucky to come in because if you don’t treat this you can lose limbs or die from a bacterial infection,” says Gosselin. I just wish I knew where the spider was so I can take my revenge.”