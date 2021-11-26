J.K. Simmons is one of the many O.G. “Spider-Man” stars returning to the updated franchise in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, reprising the role of bombastic Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson.

In a new interview with the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, Simmons opened up about the heated discussions he’d had with producers about his character’s hair.

According to Simmons, producers wanted some changes in Jameson’s trademark look, which had been lifted from the comic books.

Producers told Simmons, he said, “‘No, we don’t want you to have the flat-top haircut,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. What?'”

Simmons relented, agreeing to use his own bald head for Jameson. When producers then requested he lose Jameson’s iconic moustache as well, Simmons felt he had to take a stand.

“It was a negotiation then at that point. Obviously, the most important thing is that he’s still the same blowhard and he does have the same damn mustache, close to it, and cigar at least,” he said, describing this new Jameson as a “slightly different version” of the character.

“Certainly, from the creators of this iteration of the story, it’s a very different character,” he said. “To me, it’s a slightly different character. It’s the same blowhard… the same guy with less hair.”