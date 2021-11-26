Christina Applegate is marking the occasion of her 50th birthday by opening up on social media, sharing some words of encouragement to those who are “hurting.”

The “Dead to Me” star, who revealed in August that she’d been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, shared a message on Friday via Twitter.

“Yup. I turned 50 today. And I have MS,” she wrote.

“It’s been a hard one,” she continued. “Sending so much love to all of you this day. Many are hurting today, and I am thinking of you. May we find that strength to lift our heads up. Mine currently is on my pillow. But I try.”

Back in August, Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis, admitting it had “been a strange journey” and a “tough road,” asking fans to respect her privacy in a followup tweet.