Catherine O’Hara and Ryan Reynolds were honoured on Friday at this year’s Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards.

During the virtual ceremony, O’Hara received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which included tributes from her “Schitt’s Creek” co-stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy and Annie Murphy. Also paying tribute were “SCTV” co-stars Andrea Martin, Robin Duke, Dave Thomas and Martin Short.

“Catherine, you are, in a few words or less, one of a kind,” said Dan Levy.

Also on hand was “Schitt’s Creek” star Noah Reid, who accompanied himself on piano for a jazz-inflected rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” while wearing a few of O’Hara’s iconic “Schitt’s Creek” wigs.

“If I have managed to contribute anything to the entertainment and culture of Canada, it’s because I was born and raised in this beautiful country to an Irish-Catholic Canadian family, and I was given the great gift to getting to work with the best Canadian co-stars,” said O’Hara of receiving the award.

Then it was Reynolds’ turn to receive his honour, this year’s National Arts Centre Award, which was preceded by an original song by former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page.

“They said Bryan Adams was busy / And Nickelback all had to work,” Page sings, as Reynolds, seen via split screen, cracks up. “They meant to call Drake, but called me by mistake / So you’re stuck with a song by this jerk.”

Reynolds continues to lose it as Page continues, with further lyrics including, “Of all our Canadian Ryans / You’ve got to be in our top three,” declaring that while Reynolds continues to love his home and native land, “Canada loves you back.”

After Dr. Chief Robert Joseph, Canada’s Ambassador for Reconciliation, honoured Reynolds in a speech, the “Red Notice” star admitted, “Wow, that was just stunning. That made me cry.”

Reynolds’ pal Hugh Jackman paid tribute via Twitter, sharing a video from Food Banks Canada in which a “can-struction” of his face is created from 20,000 canned goods.