Legendary singer and Twitter superstar Dionne Warwick’s new collab with Chance the Rapper has arrived.

The new single, a slinky, soulful groove titled “Nothing’s Impossible”, was recorded to benefit two Chicago charities: SocialWorks, Chance’s Chicago-based nonprofit that empowers youth through the arts, education and civic engagement; and Hunger: Not Impossible, a text-based service that helps children and their families in need connect with prepaid, nutritious, to-go meals from local restaurants.

READ MORE: Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Teaming Up With The Weeknd And Chance The Rapper For Charity Single

This unlikely musical partnership began nearly a year ago when Warwick tagged Chance on Twitter, asking why, since he is “very obviously a rapper,” he uses “rapper” in his stage name, deciding she would now refer to herself as “Dionne the Singer.”

Chance responded, admitting he was “freaking out” that Warwick even knew who he was, leading the two to connect and ultimately record “Nothing’s Impossible”.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you 💙💙 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 5, 2020

Warwick took to Twitter on Friday to announce that the song had been released, admitting she was “very excited” about it.

READ MORE: Chance The Rapper Teases Song With Dionne Warwick: ‘It’s All Been A Blur’

“Not Impossible organization is how I got involved with this and felt that if I could be of some service to them with my talent, as I always think, then why not?” she said in a video she tweeted, encouraging fans to make a donation. “I’m so thrilled that Chance also felt the same way. So now I’m asking you all, please, do what you can to help those who are not able to help themselves.”