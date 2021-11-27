Long before her sitcom success on “The King of Queens”, Leah Remini played Stacey Carosi in “Saved by the Bell”.

If “Saved By the Bell” executive producer Tracy Wigfield has her way, Remini will return to reprise the role in the Peacock reboot, which airs in Canada on W Network.

As fans of the original will recall, Stacey was the daughter of the owner of the Malibu Sands beach resort, where the Bayside High gang landed summer jobs.

In an interview with TVLine, Wigfield described an idea for a story arc that would bring Remini’s character back for the reboot.

“I’ve seen in the press that Leah Remini has said that she wants to do the show, which would be a dream of mine,” said Wigfield. “So I would love to have her… do an arc where, obviously, she owns Malibu Sands now, she took it over as Mr. Carosi’s daughter.”

In fact, added Wigfield, bringing Remini into the reboot has always been part of the plan. “From when I first pitched the show, it was always on my mind,” she said. “I think we’ve done a good job of, when we have OG cast or guest stars from the original, using them in a meaningful way and not just having them come back and say a line.”

While Remini has yet to comment, earlier this year she discussed how much her role meant to fans of the show.