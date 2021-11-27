The Bella twins are back in action! After taking six months off, “The Bellas” podcast is back via SiriusXM and Stitcher, and while the break was a much-needed one for the duo, it had their dedicated Bella Army itching for their comeback. ET spoke with Nikki and Brie Bella about the return of their podcast, the possibility of more babies and when fans can expect to see Nikki and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev tie the knot.

“Nikki and I, we just really wanted to take the summer off, kind of hit a refresh button, think what else do we want to do with the show, make it better and bigger. And so, it just was perfect after summer, to kind of collect ourselves, like going back to school, and perfect time for the Bellas podcast,” Brie explained.

“And not only that, but now we’re with SiriusXM and Stitcher, and that’s big time,” Nikki added. So. that’s when you really have to hit that refresh. It’s like, OK, now we’re with the big dogs, so we need to start competing with Howard Stern. We just need to regroup and really get our creative minds flowing, and now we’re back, baby.”

The twins have been busy with everything from their Belle Radici wine to getting their workout on and even returning to reality TV, but one thing that’s had to be put on the back-burner is Nikki’s wedding plans.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right? And I want to say next Thanksgiving,” Nikki said about their upcoming wedding. “I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

With COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic putting a pause on international visas, the couple has had to postpone their wedding to ensure that Artem’s parents could travel from Russia to see the pair get married.

“The one promise I made him before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Nikki continued. “So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, ‘I do.'”

But just because the wedding is on hold, doesn’t necessarily mean expanding their family is. While Nikki and Artem are already parents to 1-year-old Matteo, she isn’t ruling out the possibility of baby No. 2.

“At the rate I’m going with never getting married, maybe, but this is what I told Artem, ‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you and you’re still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40, but hey, if not, I’m sorry, she is closed,'” Nikki explained.

Brie on the other hand is perfectly happy with her two kids, Birdie, 4, and Buddy, 1, and her and husband Daniel Bryan’s two French bulldogs, which make her feel like she’s a mom of four.

“She sees how chaotic my life is with two kids,” Brie joked.

“I do. I mean, honestly, I’m so content with one, I walk in her house and sometimes I look at Matteo, and I’m like, ‘Dude, we’re outta here. Let’s go back across the street, listen to classical piano music and chill,’ ’cause her house is so chaotic,” Nikki quipped. “Her two Frenchies… you can’t have kids with Frenchies. Those are also kids.”

“Yeah, I have four kids,” Brie admitted.

“She has four chaotic kids that are just wild. Everyone is wild,” Nikki added.

And while the busy moms have stepped out of the wrestling ring, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of the Bella twins on reality TV.

Brie is putting on her dancing shoes for a show called “The Real Dirty Dancing”, which will see the former WWE superstar strut her stuff in the same location where the iconic ’80s movie was filmed.

“I’m in a competition dancing show where I’m trying to be Baby which is amazing, and the really cool part, which I’ll keep a surprise, but is the celebrity cast that I’m working with,” Brie shared of the series. “I think it’s gonna be really neat, ’cause it’s the first time you’re gonna see celebrities paired up together where we don’t have a pro, so it’s not like “Dancing With the Stars”. It was really tough, [but] it was a lot of fun.”

Nikki, meanwhile, is joining “America’s Got Talent Extreme” as a guest judge, where she will judge some of the most mind-blowing stunts from athletes and performers around the world.

“It is a dream come true, and this show is not going to be like anything that anyone has ever seen before,” Nikki said. “It is just incredible, and the fact that I get to sit up there with Simon and Travis, and Terry Crews is the host, was incredible. They are all such amazing people. I am so blessed to be a part of it, and just this amazing franchise. ‘AGT’ is just so amazing, but people are going to be mind-blown.”

‘The Bellas’ is back and available to stream, now.

