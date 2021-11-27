One of Gary Oldman’s many memorable roles over the years was playing the title role in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, director Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 take on the classic vampire tale.

According to Oldham’s co-star Cary Elwes, Oldman went to some extremes when portraying the iconic bloodsucker.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about his many roles, Elwes recalled how Coppola deliberately separated Oldman from the rest of the cast, for dramatic purposes.

“Francis believes that the more time the cast spends together that will translate onscreen,” Elwes explained. “So he had all the vampire hunters live on one property and poor Gary [Oldman] had to live by himself.”

Meanwhile, Elwes revealed that Oldham went full method for the role. “Gary was sleeping in a coffin every night, that was how seriously he took it,” Elwes said. “He was sequestered from us all — by choice. So we met him for the first time on set during rehearsals and then we’d never see him again.”